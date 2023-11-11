Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Robert Morris takes on Towson after Hastings’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:43 AM

Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at Towson Tigers (1-1)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the Towson Tigers after Markeese Hastings scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 66-56 win against the Point Park Pioneers.

Towson finished 21-12 overall with a 10-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 6.2 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Robert Morris went 16-17 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Colonials averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

