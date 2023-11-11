Robert Morris takes on Towson after Hastings’ 20-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at Towson Tigers (1-1) Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the…

Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at Towson Tigers (1-1)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces the Towson Tigers after Markeese Hastings scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 66-56 win against the Point Park Pioneers.

Towson finished 21-12 overall with a 10-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 6.2 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Robert Morris went 16-17 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Colonials averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

