Rivera scores 23, UIC downs George Washington 89-79

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Isaiah Rivera’s 23 points helped UIC defeat George Washington 89-79 on Saturday night at the Baha…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Isaiah Rivera’s 23 points helped UIC defeat George Washington 89-79 on Saturday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.

Rivera shot 8 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Flames (5-1). Christian Jones added 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Toby Okani shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Revolutionaries (5-1) were led in scoring by James Bishop, who finished with 22 points and six assists. Darren Buchanan Jr. added 14 points and two steals for George Washington. Maximus Edwards also put up 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.