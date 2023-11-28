Rider takes on Maryland, aims to end 4-game skid

Rider Broncs (1-4) at Maryland Terrapins (3-3) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -17; over/under…

Rider Broncs (1-4) at Maryland Terrapins (3-3)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -17; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider enters the matchup against Maryland as losers of four straight games.

The Terrapins have gone 3-0 at home. Maryland scores 65.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Broncs are 0-4 in road games. Rider is fourth in the MAAC giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Maryland is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Maryland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is shooting 35.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Maryland.

Mervin James is averaging 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Broncs. Corey McKeithan is averaging 10.2 points for Rider.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

