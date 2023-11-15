Richmond visits Boston College following Zackery’s 21-point showing

Richmond Spiders (2-0) at Boston College Eagles (2-0) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is…

Richmond Spiders (2-0) at Boston College Eagles (2-0)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the Richmond Spiders after Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points in Boston College’s 75-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

Boston College finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Eagles averaged 66.6 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 17.1 from beyond the arc.

Richmond finished 8-12 in A-10 play and 1-11 on the road a season ago. The Spiders gave up 67.8 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.