Richmond Spiders square off against the UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels (2-2) vs. Richmond Spiders (2-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Richmond Spiders will…

UNLV Rebels (2-2) vs. Richmond Spiders (2-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Richmond Spiders will take on the UNLV Rebels at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Richmond finished 15-18 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Spiders averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second-chance points and 16.7 bench points last season.

UNLV went 19-13 overall with an 11-1 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Rebels averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.