Richmond hosts VMI for season opener

VMI Keydets at Richmond Spiders

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -17.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Richmond Spiders host the VMI Keydets in the season opener.

Richmond finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 15-18 overall. The Spiders averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free throw line and 23.7 from 3-point range.

VMI went 1-14 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Keydets gave up 76.8 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

