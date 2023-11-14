Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Richards scores 15 to…

Richards scores 15 to help McNeese down LeTourneau 81-49

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Damian Richards Jr.’s 15 points helped McNeese defeat LeTourneau 81-49 on Tuesday night.

Richards was 6 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Cowboys (4-0). Omar Cooper added 14 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line, and they also had five assists and six steals. Christian Shumate had 11 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Walker Blaine led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. LeTourneau also got nine points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals from Jackson Mayes. In addition, Branson Lynn had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up