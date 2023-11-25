Live Radio
Rice’s 22 lead Monmouth over Lafayette 63-53

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:14 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xander Rice scored 22 points as Monmouth beat Lafayette 63-53 on Saturday.

Rice was 5-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Hawks (4-2). Abdi Bashir Jr. scored eight points while going 3 of 4 from the field.

The Leopards (1-5) were led in scoring by Devin Hines, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Lafayette also got 10 points and six rebounds from Kyle Jenkins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

