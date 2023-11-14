Rice takes on No. 19 Texas after Mason’s 20-point showing

Rice Owls (1-1) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays the No. 19…

Rice Owls (1-1) at Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays the No. 19 Texas Longhorns after Mekhi Mason scored 20 points in Rice’s 89-76 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

Texas finished 29-9 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.9 steals, 3.6 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Rice finished 19-16 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Owls shot 46.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

