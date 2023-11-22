Live Radio
Rice squares off against New Mexico in Henderson, Nevada

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 3:43 AM

New Mexico Lobos (3-1) vs. Rice Owls (1-3)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls play the New Mexico Lobos in Henderson, Nevada.

Rice went 19-16 overall with a 15-8 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Owls averaged 15.2 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

New Mexico went 22-12 overall with a 13-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Lobos averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 36.6 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

