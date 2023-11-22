Rice squares off against New Mexico in Henderson, Nevada

New Mexico Lobos (3-1) vs. Rice Owls (1-3) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls play…

New Mexico Lobos (3-1) vs. Rice Owls (1-3)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls play the New Mexico Lobos in Henderson, Nevada.

Rice went 19-16 overall with a 15-8 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Owls averaged 15.2 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

New Mexico went 22-12 overall with a 13-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Lobos averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 36.6 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

