Rice plays Harvard for out-of-conference matchup

Harvard Crimson (1-0) at Rice Owls (1-0) Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7.5; over/under is 145.5…

Harvard Crimson (1-0) at Rice Owls (1-0)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces Harvard in out-of-conference action.

Rice went 11-7 at home last season while going 19-16 overall. The Owls gave up 76.6 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Harvard went 8-6 on the road and 14-14 overall last season. The Crimson averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.