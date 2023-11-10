Rice plays Harvard for out-of-conference matchup

Harvard Crimson (1-0) at Rice Owls (1-0)
Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces Harvard in out-of-conference action.
Rice went 11-7 at home last season while going 19-16 overall. The Owls gave up 76.6 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.
Harvard went 8-6 on the road and 14-14 overall last season. The Crimson averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
