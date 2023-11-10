Rice leads Monmouth against West Virginia after 21-point performance

Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -14;…

Monmouth Hawks (0-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -14; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Xander Rice scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 72-61 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

West Virginia went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Mountaineers gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

Monmouth finished 3-15 on the road and 7-26 overall a season ago. The Hawks averaged 61.7 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 12.3 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

