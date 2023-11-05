Rhode Island tips off season at home against Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Rhode Island Rams Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Rhode Island Rams

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in the season opener.

Rhode Island went 9-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rams gave up 70.6 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

Cent. Conn. St. went 10-22 overall last season while going 4-14 on the road. The Blue Devils shot 42.2% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

