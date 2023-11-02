Rhode Island Rams open season at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Rhode Island Rams Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Rhode Island Rams

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams start the season at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Rhode Island finished 7-9 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Rams gave up 70.6 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 7-10 in NEC games and 4-14 on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

