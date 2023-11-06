Rhode Island Rams begin season at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Rhode Island Rams Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Rhode Island Rams

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils for the season opener.

Rhode Island finished 9-22 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Rams averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 15.8 bench points last season.

Cent. Conn. St. went 7-10 in NEC action and 4-14 on the road last season. The Blue Devils averaged 66.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.