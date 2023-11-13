Rhode Island hosts Wagner following House’s 22-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (2-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts…

Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (2-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Jaden House scored 22 points in Rhode Island’s 93-80 win over the Fairfield Stags.

Rhode Island went 9-22 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Rams averaged 11.2 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

Wagner went 6-9 on the road and 15-13 overall last season. The Seahawks averaged 63.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.