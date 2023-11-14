Rhode Island hosts Wagner after House’s 22-point game

Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (2-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5;…

Wagner Seahawks (1-1) at Rhode Island Rams (2-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Jaden House scored 22 points in Rhode Island’s 93-80 victory against the Fairfield Stags.

Rhode Island went 9-22 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rams averaged 66.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.6 last season.

Wagner finished 6-9 on the road and 15-13 overall last season. The Seahawks averaged 6.8 steals, 1.8 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

