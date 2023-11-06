Reynolds scores 18 as Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) defeats Lafayette 81-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had 18 points and Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) beat Lafayette 81-60 on Monday night in…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had 18 points and Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) beat Lafayette 81-60 on Monday night in a season opener.

Reynolds was 6 of 13 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Hawks. Lynn Greer III was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Rasheer Fleming was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Devin Hines led the Leopards in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Kyle Jenkins added eight points for Lafayette. In addition, Eric Sondberg had seven points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Saint Joseph’s hosts Pennsylvania and Lafayette travels to play UCLA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

