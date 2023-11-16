Reeves leads No. 17 Kentucky against Stonehill after 24-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky plays the…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky plays the Stonehill Skyhawks after Antonio Reeves scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 89-84 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kentucky went 22-12 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Wildcats gave up 67.8 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Stonehill finished 14-17 overall with a 6-12 record on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks shot 44.1% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

