Radford wins 82-72 over Morgan State in the Cancun Challenge

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 18 points in Radford’s 82-72 victory against Morgan State on Tuesday in the Cancun Challenge.

Giles shot 8 for 18, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (3-3). Chandler Turner scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Justin Archer finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Wynston Tabbs led the way for the Bears (2-4) with 31 points. Morgan State also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Will Thomas. Ahmarie Simpkins also had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

