Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Radford wins 82-72 over…

Radford wins 82-72 over Morgan State in the Cancun Challenge

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 18 points in Radford’s 82-72 victory against Morgan State on Tuesday in the Cancun Challenge.

Giles shot 8 for 18, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (3-3). Chandler Turner scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Justin Archer finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Wynston Tabbs led the way for the Bears (2-4) with 31 points. Morgan State also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Will Thomas. Ahmarie Simpkins also had nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up