Radford visits No. 24 James Madison after Wooden’s 22-point outing

Radford Highlanders (2-2) at James Madison Dukes (3-0) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 James Madison…

Radford Highlanders (2-2) at James Madison Dukes (3-0)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 James Madison hosts the Radford Highlanders after Julien Wooden scored 22 points in James Madison’s 107-86 win against the Howard Bison.

James Madison finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 11-3 at home. The Dukes averaged 13.4 assists per game on 28.3 made field goals last season.

Radford went 21-15 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Highlanders gave up 64.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.