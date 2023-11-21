Radford Highlanders face the Morgan State Bears

Morgan State Bears (2-3) vs. Radford Highlanders (2-3) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -13; over/under…

Morgan State Bears (2-3) vs. Radford Highlanders (2-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -13; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears and the Radford Highlanders meet at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Highlanders have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Radford has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Morgan State is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

Radford averages 68.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 82.8 Morgan State allows. Morgan State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is shooting 46.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 9.4 points for Radford.

Myles Thompson is averaging 11.6 points for the Bears. Wynston Tabbs is averaging 11.2 points for Morgan State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.