Quinnipiac defeats Albany (NY) 85-82

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Otieno scored 21 points as Quinnipiac beat Albany 85-82 on Sunday night.

Otieno added 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Bobcats (4-1). Savion Lewis scored 16 points and added nine assists. Amarri Tice was 4 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding four blocks.

The Great Danes (1-3) were led by Amar’e Marshall, who recorded 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Sebastian Thomas added 19 points and two blocks for Albany. In addition, Jonathan Beagle finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

