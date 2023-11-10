Quinerly scores 18 points, Memphis shuts down Missouri in second half for 70-55 victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, David Jones had a double-double, and Memphis dominated the second half…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, David Jones had a double-double, and Memphis dominated the second half in a 70-55 victory over Missouri on Friday night.

Missouri led 33-26 at halftime, but Memphis quickly caught up in the second half. A 10-0 run over a stretch of 4-plus minutes led to a 48-38 lead for Memphis with 12:30 remaining.

Only four players made a basket for Missouri in the second half, as the Tigers shot 5 for 26 (19.2%) from the field. Memphis shot 51.6% in the second half and outscored Missouri 44-22.

For the game, Memphis shot 43.5% and Missouri shot 32.1%.

Quinerly made 7 of 10 shots from the field and added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jones had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jaykwon Walton scored 13 points and Jordan Brown added 12 off the bench.

Sean East II led Missouri with 14 points. He played 38 minutes in the game but did not attempt a shot in the second half. Noah Carter added 10 points.

Missouri hosts Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Monday and Memphis has a home game against Alabama State on Friday.

