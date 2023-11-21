Queens take on Fairleigh Dickinson in non-conference action

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-1) at Queens Royals (2-3) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Deyton Albury and…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-1) at Queens Royals (2-3)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Deyton Albury and the Queens Royals host Ansley Almonor and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in out-of-conference play.

The Royals have gone 1-0 in home games. Queens has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Knights are 1-1 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sebastien Lamaute averaging 5.0.

Queens scores 67.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 74.0 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 46.8% shooting opponents of Queens have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ McKee is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Queens.

Almonor is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 13.4 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

