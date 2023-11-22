Queens plays Fairleigh Dickinson in non-conference matchup

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-1) at Queens Royals (2-3) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -5.5;…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-1) at Queens Royals (2-3)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -5.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Ansley Almonor and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights visit Deyton Albury and the Queens Royals in a non-conference matchup.

The Royals are 1-0 on their home court. Queens has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 1-1 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 89.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

Queens scores 67.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 74.0 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Queens allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ McKee is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Royals. Albury is averaging 14.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 37.5% for Queens.

Almonor is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 13.4 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

