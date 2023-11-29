Purdue Fort Wayne takes home win streak into matchup with Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (3-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (3-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -10.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Green Bay aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Mastodons are 3-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks eighth in college basketball with 44.9 points in the paint led by Jalen Jackson averaging 8.0.

The Phoenix have gone 1-2 away from home. Green Bay gives up 63.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Green Bay averages 60.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 65.7 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 13.7 points for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Rich Byhre averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Noah Reynolds is averaging 17.7 points and five assists for Green Bay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

