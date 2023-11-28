Purdue Fort Wayne plays Green Bay, aims for 5th straight home win

Green Bay Phoenix (3-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue…

Green Bay Phoenix (3-3) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Green Bay looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Mastodons have gone 3-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon League averaging 89.0 points and is shooting 50.1%.

The Phoenix are 1-2 on the road. Green Bay allows 63.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The Mastodons and Phoenix match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 13.7 points for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 17.7 points and five assists for the Phoenix. Elijah Jones is averaging 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for Green Bay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

