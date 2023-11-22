Purdue Fort Wayne faces San Francisco on 5-game win streak

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) at San Francisco Dons (3-2) San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-0) at San Francisco Dons (3-2)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne will look to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Mastodons take on San Francisco.

The Dons have gone 2-0 in home games. San Francisco ranks seventh in the WCC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Jonathan Mogbo leads the Dons with 7.0 boards.

The Mastodons have gone 1-0 away from home. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon League with 15.2 assists. Rasheed Bello leads the Mastodons with 4.8.

San Francisco averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game San Francisco gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mogbo is shooting 81.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for San Francisco.

Quinton Morton-Robertson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Bello is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals for Purdue Fort Wayne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

