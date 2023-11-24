Live Radio
Pruitt scores 19, Lipscomb downs UNC Asheville 86-75

The Associated Press

November 24, 2023, 5:36 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Will Pruitt had 19 points in Lipscomb’s 86-75 win against UNC Asheville on Friday in the Northern Classic.

Pruitt had six rebounds for the Bisons (4-2). Owen McCormack scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Derrin Boyd was 4 of 11 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding six rebounds.

Drew Pember led the Bulldogs (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and two blocks. Josh Banks added 20 points and eight rebounds for UNC Asheville. Jamon Battle also recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

