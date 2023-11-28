CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Providence secures 86-52 victory…

Providence secures 86-52 victory against Wagner

The Associated Press

November 28, 2023, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Davonte Gaines’ 21 points helped Providence defeat Wagner 86-52 on Tuesday night.

Gaines also contributed five assists for the Friars (6-1). Bryce Hopkins scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Josh Oduro finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Melvin Council Jr. finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Seahawks (2-4). Zaire Williams added 12 points and two steals for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up