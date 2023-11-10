Providence plays Milwaukee in non-conference showdown

Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Providence Friars (1-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads to Providence…

Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Providence Friars (1-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads to Providence for a non-conference matchup.

Providence finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Friars averaged 77.3 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Milwaukee went 6-7 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 13.9 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

