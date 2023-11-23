Providence hosts Higgins and Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) at Providence Friars (4-1) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) at Providence Friars (4-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the Providence Friars after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 88-79 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Friars are 3-0 on their home court. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 2.2.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 0-3 away from home. Lehigh ranks fourth in the Patriot League shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Providence’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Friars. Jayden Pierre is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Providence.

Higgins averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals for Lehigh.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.