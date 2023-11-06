Providence hosts Columbia to tip off season

Columbia Lions at Providence Friars Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -18.5; over/under is 143.5…

Columbia Lions at Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -18.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Providence Friars begin the season at home against the Columbia Lions.

Providence finished 21-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Friars averaged 77.3 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Columbia went 7-22 overall with a 1-13 record on the road a season ago. The Lions shot 40.3% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.