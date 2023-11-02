Providence hosts Columbia for season opener

Columbia Lions at Providence Friars Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -18; over/under is 144.5…

Columbia Lions at Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -18; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Providence Friars begin the season at home against the Columbia Lions.

Providence finished 21-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Friars allowed opponents to score 71 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Columbia finished 2-12 in Ivy League action and 1-13 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, nine second-chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.