Providence Friars to square off against the Milwaukee Panthers Saturday

Milwaukee Panthers (1-0) at Providence Friars (1-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -15; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Providence Friars host the Milwaukee Panthers.

Providence finished 21-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Friars gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

Milwaukee went 6-7 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 37.4 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

