Providence Friars take on the Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) vs. Providence Friars (3-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -1.5; over/under…

Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) vs. Providence Friars (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Providence Friars play the Kansas State Wildcats in Nassau, Bahamas.

Providence finished 21-12 overall with an 8-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Friars averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 16.1 from the free throw line and 19.8 from deep.

Kansas State finished 26-10 overall with a 15-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.