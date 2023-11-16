Providence Friars and the Kansas State Wildcats square off

Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) vs. Providence Friars (3-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Providence Friars take…

Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) vs. Providence Friars (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Providence Friars take on the Kansas State Wildcats in Nassau, Bahamas.

Providence went 21-12 overall with an 8-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Friars averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 15.5 bench points last season.

Kansas State went 26-10 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

