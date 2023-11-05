Providence begins season at home against Columbia

Columbia Lions at Providence Friars Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -18.5; over/under is 143.5…

Columbia Lions at Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -18.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Providence Friars start the season at home against the Columbia Lions.

Providence finished 15-2 at home last season while going 21-12 overall. The Friars averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 15.5 bench points last season.

Columbia went 1-13 on the road and 7-22 overall last season. The Lions allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

