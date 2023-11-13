Providence and Wisconsin meet in non-conference matchup

Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) at Providence Friars (2-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin heads to Providence…

Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) at Providence Friars (2-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin heads to Providence for a non-conference matchup.

Providence went 21-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Friars averaged 14.6 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

Wisconsin finished 20-15 overall with a 6-6 record on the road a season ago. The Badgers allowed opponents to score 63.6 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

