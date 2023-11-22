Princeton wins 76-56 over Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Xaivian Lee’s 19 points helped Princeton defeat Old Dominion 76-56 on Wednesday night. Lee was 8…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Xaivian Lee’s 19 points helped Princeton defeat Old Dominion 76-56 on Wednesday night.

Lee was 8 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Tigers (5-0). Caden Pierce scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Blake Peters had 12 points and finished 4 of 12 from 3-point range.

The Monarchs (1-3) were led in scoring by Vasean Allette, who finished with 15 points. Chaunce Jenkins added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Old Dominion. In addition, Bryce Baker finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

