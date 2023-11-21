Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Princeton visits Old Dominion…

Princeton visits Old Dominion following Jenkins’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Princeton Tigers (4-0) at Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Princeton Tigers after Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 86-77 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Old Dominion went 19-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Monarchs averaged 66.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

Princeton went 12-4 in Ivy League play and 7-4 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up