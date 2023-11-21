Princeton visits Old Dominion following Jenkins’ 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (4-0) at Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the…

Princeton Tigers (4-0) at Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Princeton Tigers after Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 86-77 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Old Dominion went 19-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Monarchs averaged 66.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.

Princeton went 12-4 in Ivy League play and 7-4 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

