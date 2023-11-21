Princeton visits Old Dominion following Jenkins’ 21-point game

Princeton Tigers (4-0) at Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2)
Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Princeton Tigers after Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 86-77 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Old Dominion went 19-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Monarchs averaged 66.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.2 last season.
Princeton went 12-4 in Ivy League play and 7-4 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.