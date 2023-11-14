Princeton visits Duquesne following Clark’s 24-point performance

Princeton Tigers (2-0) at Duquesne Dukes (3-0) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the Princeton Tigers after…

Princeton Tigers (2-0) at Duquesne Dukes (3-0)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the Princeton Tigers after Jimmy Clark III scored 24 points in Duquesne’s 85-63 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Duquesne finished 16-4 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Dukes allowed opponents to score 71.3 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Princeton finished 12-4 in Ivy League action and 7-4 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

