Princeton visits Bucknell after Lee’s 30-point outing

Princeton Tigers (6-0) at Bucknell Bison (2-6) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on the Bucknell…

Princeton Tigers (6-0) at Bucknell Bison (2-6)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on the Bucknell Bison after Xaivian Lee scored 30 points in Princeton’s 80-66 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Bison are 1-1 on their home court. Bucknell is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 4-0 in road games. Princeton leads the Ivy League giving up just 62.3 points per game while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Bucknell scores 60.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 62.3 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Noah Williamson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 9.9 points for Bucknell.

Lee is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 17.5 points and 4.2 rebounds for Princeton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.