Princeton rolls past No. 22 Oklahoma 77-63 for 4th win over ranked opponent in team history

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Madison St. Rose matched her career-high with 26 points, Kaitlyn Chen added 20 and Princeton rolled to a 77-63 win over No. 22 Oklahoma at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday.

St. Rose opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and after a 3 by Oklahoma’s Nevaeh Tot the Tigers reeled off 11 points, four by Chen and the last five by Mari Bickley for a 17-3 lead.

Skye Belker added 10 points for Princeton (4-1), which beat a ranked team for the fourth time in program history.

Aubrey Joens had 13 points and Tot 11 for Oklahoma.

The Sooners (5-1), who haven’t been since 6-0 since the 2010-11 season, came in averaging 89.8 points a game.

No. 3 COLORADO 77, CINCINNATI 60

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Tameiya Sadler scored 15 points and No. 3 Colorado opened the Paradise Jam tournament by fending off Cincinnati.

Kindyll Wetta added 14 points and Aaronette Vonleh had 13 points for the Buffaloes (5-0), who shot a season-best 53.3% from the field (32 of 60) and went 8 for 8 on free throws.

Jillian Hayes had 17 points and Mya Jackson added 11 for the Bearcats (2-2), who were held to 35.8% from the field (19 of 53) as they saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

Wetta scored eight points in the third quarter as Colorado turned a 41-28 half time lead into a 64-39 margin after three quarters.

No. 10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 84, KENTUCKY 55

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Madison Hayes scored 15 points and No. 10 North Carolina State took command early in a rout of Kentucky at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Hayes made three 3-pointers and was 5 of 6 overall from the field for the undefeated Wolfpack. Saniya Rivers had 13 points for N.C. State, with River Baldwin adding 11 points and Mimi Collins 10.

Ajae Petty, Saniah Tyler and Eniya Russell each finished with nine points for Kentucky.

No. 12 TEXAS 84, ARIZONA STATE 42

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Rori Harmon finished with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds to power No. 12 Texas to the win over Arizona State at the Paradise Jam.

Harmon, the Big 12 Conference coaches’ choice for preseason player of the year, made 6 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer for the Longhorns (5-0).

Shaylee Gonzales added 10 points and six rebounds. Khadija Faye pitched in with 15 points and seven boards.

Sophomore Trayanna Crisp and reserve Treasure Hunt both scored 11 to lead Arizona State. The Sun Devils took 31 shots in the second half but made just eight.

No. 21 INDIANA 71, No. 19 TENNESSEE 57

FORT MYERS Fla. (AP) — Yarden Garzon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help No. 21 Indiana beat No. 19 Tennessee at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Garzon made 9 of 20 from the field, missed one of her six 3-point shots, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists. She scored 11 points and had two assists as the Hoosiers outscored Tennessee 21-12 in the second quarter to take control.

Sara Puckett and Karoline Striplin each scored 13 points for Tennessee (3-2). Jasmine Powell made 5 of 10 from the field and finished with 12 points.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Indiana.

No. 23 WASHINGTON STATE 87, MARYLAND 67

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Bella Murekatete had 17 points and four blocks, Charlisse Leger-Walker secured her first career triple-double and No. 23 Washington State beat Maryland in the opening game of the Cancun Challenge.

Leger-Walker finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists. She became the second player in program history to reach the feat, joining Penny Bowden’s performance on March 3, 1988.

Murekatete set a program record by reaching 159 career blocks, passing Carly Noyes.

Lavender Briggs scored 18 points for Maryland.

