Pride’s 21 points lead St. Bonaventure past Longwood 73-69

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 10:23 PM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Pride scored 21 points as St. Bonaventure beat Longwood 73-69 in a season opener on Monday night.

Pride added seven rebounds for the Bonnies. Yann Farell added 12 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Chad Venning went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.

Johnathan Massie led the Lancers in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Szymon Zapala added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Longwood. In addition, Walyn Napper had 14 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

