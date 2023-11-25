Live Radio
Pride’s 18 help Saint Bonaventure knock off Miami (OH) 90-60

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:07 PM

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Pride’s 18 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Miami of Ohio 90-60 on Saturday.

Pride had seven rebounds for the Bonnies (4-2). Noel Brown and Daryl Banks scored 16 each.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the RedHawks (2-3) with 17 points. Ryan Mabrey added 13 points for Miami. Jackson Kotecki had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

