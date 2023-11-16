Presbyterian takes on North Florida following Barnett’s 20-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) at North Florida Ospreys (2-1) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -2;…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) at North Florida Ospreys (2-1)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Marquis Barnett scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 71-64 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

North Florida finished 14-17 overall last season while going 11-2 at home. The Ospreys gave up 77.6 points per game while committing 14.1 fouls last season.

Presbyterian finished 5-27 overall a season ago while going 0-15 on the road. The Blue Hose averaged 63.2 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 18 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

