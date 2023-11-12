Presbyterian hosts Citadel after Teel’s 22-point outing

Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces the…

Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0)

Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Samage Teel scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 100-58 win against the Columbia International Rams.

Presbyterian finished 5-9 at home a season ago while going 5-27 overall. The Blue Hose averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 1.6 bench points last season.

Citadel went 10-22 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

