Presbyterian faces Tennessee Tech, aims for 4th straight home win

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts Tennessee Tech trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Blue Hose are 2-0 in home games. Presbyterian is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Tennessee Tech gives up 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.6 points per game.

Presbyterian scores 77.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 78.4 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 6.8 points for Presbyterian.

Grant Strong is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging six points. Rodney Johnson Jr. is averaging 13 points and 5.4 rebounds for Tennessee Tech.

